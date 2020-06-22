All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 912 Jacobs Crossing Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
912 Jacobs Crossing Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:45 PM

912 Jacobs Crossing Court

912 Jacobs Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

912 Jacobs Crossing Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Large Home with 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN BURLESON ISD! Elegant front formal dining room. GOURMET kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and an island, great Open floor plan. Home has large bedrooms! HUGE laundry room with a built in sink and a laundry shut from the second floor. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and includes French doors that open to a Balcony with a stunning view of Burleson. This one is a MUST SEE!!! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have any available units?
912 Jacobs Crossing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have?
Some of 912 Jacobs Crossing Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Jacobs Crossing Court currently offering any rent specials?
912 Jacobs Crossing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Jacobs Crossing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court is pet friendly.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court offer parking?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not offer parking.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have a pool?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not have a pool.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have accessible units?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Jacobs Crossing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Jacobs Crossing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary