912 Jacobs Crossing Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Large Home with 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN BURLESON ISD! Elegant front formal dining room. GOURMET kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and an island, great Open floor plan. Home has large bedrooms! HUGE laundry room with a built in sink and a laundry shut from the second floor. Master suite features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and includes French doors that open to a Balcony with a stunning view of Burleson. This one is a MUST SEE!!! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.