906 Walnut St.

3/2/1 in Burleson ISD - Just reduced for a move in by 9/15. BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex that features: 1205 + - sq. Ft Garage Door Opener Kitchen Features: Range Oven Dishwasher Built-In Microwave plus Full Size Washer Dryer Connections Fenced Backyard Pet Friendly EASY ACCESS TO 35 & 1187. SHORT DISTANCE TO GREAT LOCAL REST, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT AND 15 MINS TO FW DOWNTOWN. Open kitchen with bar that looks out over dining area. Property has high ceilings making it feel very large. Duplex will have new flooring and fresh paint to make it move in ready. Community Pool & Facilities. HOA Dues paid by landlord.



