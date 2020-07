Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled home that looks brand new. Gourmet kitchen upon entry with new cabinets, appliances, and beautiful granite counter tops. Breakfast nook is open to the kitchen. Large living area with fireplace. Split bedrooms with great closet space. Both bathrooms have new vanities and counter tops. Freshly painted with a warm neutral color. Energy efficient windows. Covered patio and fenced yard. This is a must see. NO PETS.