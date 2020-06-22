All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:37 PM

813 Sage Circle

813 Sage Circle · No Longer Available
Burleson
Location

813 Sage Circle, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Light & bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a quite cul-de-sac. Kitchen overlooks oversized living area which features a vaulted ceiling & a wood burning fireplace. Master bath has dual sinks, a garden tub & separate shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. New eight foot wood fence offers plenty of backyard privacy while enjoying the new deck. Storage shed. Expansive greenbelt adjacent to the property gives ample room to play & explore. Playground and swings are just a few blocks away. Close proximity to dining, shopping & entertainment. Burleson ISD. **Owners are open to negotiating the monthly payment depending upon the length of the lease.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Sage Circle have any available units?
813 Sage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 813 Sage Circle have?
Some of 813 Sage Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Sage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
813 Sage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Sage Circle pet-friendly?
No, 813 Sage Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 813 Sage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 813 Sage Circle offers parking.
Does 813 Sage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Sage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Sage Circle have a pool?
No, 813 Sage Circle does not have a pool.
Does 813 Sage Circle have accessible units?
No, 813 Sage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Sage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Sage Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Sage Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Sage Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

