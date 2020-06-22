813 Sage Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Light & bright 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a quite cul-de-sac. Kitchen overlooks oversized living area which features a vaulted ceiling & a wood burning fireplace. Master bath has dual sinks, a garden tub & separate shower. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. New eight foot wood fence offers plenty of backyard privacy while enjoying the new deck. Storage shed. Expansive greenbelt adjacent to the property gives ample room to play & explore. Playground and swings are just a few blocks away. Close proximity to dining, shopping & entertainment. Burleson ISD. **Owners are open to negotiating the monthly payment depending upon the length of the lease.**