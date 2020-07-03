All apartments in Burleson
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 PM

741 Parkview Drive

741 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

741 Parkview Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom home is ready for you to move in. Great layout with laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops. Comes with refrigerator. Large storage shed in back yard.
$50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.
For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.
$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Parkview Drive have any available units?
741 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 741 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 741 Parkview Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Parkview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741 Parkview Drive offer parking?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 741 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 741 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

