741 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 3 bedroom home is ready for you to move in. Great layout with laminate wood flooring, granite counter-tops. Comes with refrigerator. Large storage shed in back yard.

$50 app. fee per person over 18. Please send pictures of pet to Deidra for owner approval. Pets is approved by owner on case by case basis.

For an application, please email century21office@gmail.com. Applications will also be provided in home.

$300 pet deposit per pet plus monthly pet fee of $25.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.