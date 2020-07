Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Renovated home with new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets freshly refinished and so much more. Full Master bed and bath with his and hers closets, soaking tub, stand alone shower and double vanity. Large rooms with good size closets, 2 car garage and HUGE back yard with a nice covered porch. Check it out before it's gone!