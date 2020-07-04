All apartments in Burleson
Location

648 Ridgehill Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super cute house that has recently been updated. Large living area upon entry with wood flooring plus a cozy brick wood-burning fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances and the cabinets have recently been painted a very trendy gray. Oversize dining area. Split bedrooms. Large master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, a separate shower and a large closet. Secondary bedrooms have great closet space as well. Covered patio and fenced backyard. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have any available units?
648 Ridgehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 648 Ridgehill Drive have?
Some of 648 Ridgehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Ridgehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Ridgehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Ridgehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 648 Ridgehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 648 Ridgehill Drive offers parking.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Ridgehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Ridgehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Ridgehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Ridgehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Ridgehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Ridgehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

