648 Ridgehill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Super cute house that has recently been updated. Large living area upon entry with wood flooring plus a cozy brick wood-burning fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops plus stainless steel appliances and the cabinets have recently been painted a very trendy gray. Oversize dining area. Split bedrooms. Large master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks, garden tub, a separate shower and a large closet. Secondary bedrooms have great closet space as well. Covered patio and fenced backyard. Move in ready!