All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 632 Sue Ann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
632 Sue Ann Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

632 Sue Ann Lane

632 Sue Ann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

632 Sue Ann Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely updated home for you to move right in. Living room opens up through french doors into a second entertaining space ( with brand new vinyl plank flooring throughout the house) for family gatherings, game night, could be an extra large study, or just relax in your amazing room. Large backyard with patio and mature trees is perfect for afternoon get togethers. Kitchen is open to breakfast room. Must see!
App fee is $55.00 per person 18 + Money Order, Cashiers check or Cash Only. No Personal Checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have any available units?
632 Sue Ann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 632 Sue Ann Lane have?
Some of 632 Sue Ann Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Sue Ann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
632 Sue Ann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Sue Ann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 632 Sue Ann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane offer parking?
Yes, 632 Sue Ann Lane offers parking.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Sue Ann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have a pool?
No, 632 Sue Ann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have accessible units?
No, 632 Sue Ann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 Sue Ann Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Sue Ann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Sue Ann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary