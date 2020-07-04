All apartments in Burleson
628 Renfro Street
628 Renfro Street

628 Northwest Renfro Street · No Longer Available
Location

628 Northwest Renfro Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom home has been well cared for and is ready for move in. You'll appreciate the care that went into this home. The wood look vinyl flooring throughout the home makes cleaning a breeze. Beautiful back yard with 2 sheds for extra storage. Call us today to schedule and appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Renfro Street have any available units?
628 Renfro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 628 Renfro Street have?
Some of 628 Renfro Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Renfro Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 Renfro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Renfro Street pet-friendly?
No, 628 Renfro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 628 Renfro Street offer parking?
Yes, 628 Renfro Street offers parking.
Does 628 Renfro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Renfro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Renfro Street have a pool?
No, 628 Renfro Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 Renfro Street have accessible units?
No, 628 Renfro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Renfro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Renfro Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Renfro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Renfro Street does not have units with air conditioning.

