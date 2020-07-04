Cute and cozy 3 bedroom home has been well cared for and is ready for move in. You'll appreciate the care that went into this home. The wood look vinyl flooring throughout the home makes cleaning a breeze. Beautiful back yard with 2 sheds for extra storage. Call us today to schedule and appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 Renfro Street have any available units?
628 Renfro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 628 Renfro Street have?
Some of 628 Renfro Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Renfro Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 Renfro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.