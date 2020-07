Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently remodeled home with great curb appeal. Large living area upon entry with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has recently updated and has great cabinet and counter space. Dining area is oversized. Brand new carpet in all four bedrooms. Freshly painted a nice, neutral color inside. Screened-in patio. Two storage buildings in the fenced backyard.