Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fun outside in the pool or cozy behind the fireplace, this gorgeously remodeled house is quick to feel like home. This open concept 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of Burleson on a corner lot. The covered patio looks out at the pool and foliage in the backyard. All kitchen appliances, microwave, washer, and dryer come with the house. Pool maintenance cost is shared with owner. Move-in for January 1st, 2020.