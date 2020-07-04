529 NW King Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ready for a quick move in! 3 Bedroom home located in Burleson and close to old town. New flooring throughout and fresh paint. New gas stove and built in microwave. Attached island with storage and built in shelving. Additional storage space in laundry room. Split bedrooms. Burleson ISD. Large backyard. No cats.