Burleson, TX
529 NW King Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:40 AM

529 NW King Street

529 Northwest King Street · No Longer Available
Location

529 Northwest King Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ready for a quick move in! 3 Bedroom home located in Burleson and close to old town. New flooring throughout and fresh paint. New gas stove and built in microwave. Attached island with storage and built in shelving. Additional storage space in laundry room. Split bedrooms. Burleson ISD. Large backyard. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 NW King Street have any available units?
529 NW King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 529 NW King Street have?
Some of 529 NW King Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 NW King Street currently offering any rent specials?
529 NW King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 NW King Street pet-friendly?
No, 529 NW King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 529 NW King Street offer parking?
Yes, 529 NW King Street offers parking.
Does 529 NW King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 NW King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 NW King Street have a pool?
No, 529 NW King Street does not have a pool.
Does 529 NW King Street have accessible units?
No, 529 NW King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 529 NW King Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 NW King Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 NW King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 NW King Street does not have units with air conditioning.

