529 NW King Street

Ready for a quick move in! 3 Bedroom home located in Burleson and close to old town. New flooring throughout and fresh paint. New gas stove and built in microwave. Attached island with storage and built in shelving. Additional storage space in laundry room. Split bedrooms. Burleson ISD. Large backyard. No cats.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
