Burleson, TX
357 Firewheel Road
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:55 AM

357 Firewheel Road

357 Firewheel Road · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

357 Firewheel Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious two-story home in established neighborhood!! Kitchen with breakfast nook opens to family room with cozy wood burning fireplace great for entertaining. Masters suite downstairs! Large game room upstairs along with 3 bedrooms including Jack and Jill bathroom. Huge master bedroom downstairs, large enough for nursery or sitting area. This room also includes a walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. New carpet and paint throughout home. Centrally located with easy access to various restaurants, retail stores, and entertainment. Don't miss out on this one! Come for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Firewheel Road have any available units?
357 Firewheel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 357 Firewheel Road have?
Some of 357 Firewheel Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Firewheel Road currently offering any rent specials?
357 Firewheel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Firewheel Road pet-friendly?
No, 357 Firewheel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 357 Firewheel Road offer parking?
Yes, 357 Firewheel Road offers parking.
Does 357 Firewheel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Firewheel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Firewheel Road have a pool?
No, 357 Firewheel Road does not have a pool.
Does 357 Firewheel Road have accessible units?
No, 357 Firewheel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Firewheel Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 Firewheel Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Firewheel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Firewheel Road does not have units with air conditioning.

