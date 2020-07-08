357 Firewheel Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious two-story home in established neighborhood!! Kitchen with breakfast nook opens to family room with cozy wood burning fireplace great for entertaining. Masters suite downstairs! Large game room upstairs along with 3 bedrooms including Jack and Jill bathroom. Huge master bedroom downstairs, large enough for nursery or sitting area. This room also includes a walk-in closet and separate tub and shower. New carpet and paint throughout home. Centrally located with easy access to various restaurants, retail stores, and entertainment. Don't miss out on this one! Come for a tour today!