Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom home in very desirable subdivision. This home has it all including 4 large bedrooms and large living room with brick fireplace. The kitchen features a smoothtop range, builtin microwave, self clean oven, and upgraded cabinets. The master suite has a nice sized bath with garden tub and separate shower. The large fenced yard includes landscaping and auto sprinkler. GREAT LOC in BISD! Close to shopping, restaurants, etc. HURRY!!