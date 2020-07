Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking

Home sweet home is what you would say walking into this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath home. Large kitchen with original pine wood cabinets with built in microwave nook and plenty of space for a dinner table. This home has a fenced backyard with a storage shed.



Home is located within a well established neighborhood, walking distance from schools, shopping and plenty of restaurants. Your new home is waiting for you, hurry this one will go quick! Call us today.