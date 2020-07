Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

open sun Feb 3 from 1 to 3. Close to schools and shopping. Corner lot with covered patio. Home has lots of updates including fresh paint, wood flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has newer cabinetry with a gas stove and lots of storage space. Living area is very large with a remote control fireplace insert. One of the bedrooms would make a great home office or child's room with a wall of shelves and built in desk. Pets accepted on case by case basis.