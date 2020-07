Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great home near shopping, schools and parks. This home features a spacious living room with corner wood burning fireplace. Lots of windows for natural light including a skylight in kitchen. New mini blinds throughout. Utility room and pantry combination. Large walk in closets in bedrooms for plenty of storage. Big back yard is fenced and landscaped.