Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come check out this beautiful HOME located minutes from downtown Burleson. This spacious home has a open concept. Recently updated with new carpet, granite counter tops, and all new appliances. Nice open backyard with privacy fence. Ready to move into, this welcoming Home includes a large garage with its own AC that could provide more living space. Home is located next to a large landscaped area great for walks to the community pool or Golf course!