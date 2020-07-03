All apartments in Burleson
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

200 Flagstone Dr

200 Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Flagstone Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Burleson is now available. Located in the highly desirable Castle Hills community. Kitchen has a large kitchen island, granite counters and open up to 2 dining areas. Large master suite with separate shower and tub, split vanities and large walk in closet. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=8TeM9zxr83&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Flagstone Dr have any available units?
200 Flagstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 200 Flagstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
200 Flagstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Flagstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Flagstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr offer parking?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr have a pool?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Flagstone Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Flagstone Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

