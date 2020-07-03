200 Flagstone Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Burleson is now available. Located in the highly desirable Castle Hills community. Kitchen has a large kitchen island, granite counters and open up to 2 dining areas. Large master suite with separate shower and tub, split vanities and large walk in closet. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=8TeM9zxr83&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com