Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1909 Cindy Court
Last updated April 24 2019 at 4:49 PM

1909 Cindy Court

1909 Cindy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Cindy Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,512 sq. ft. home in Burleson, TX! Lovely kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space with a breakfast area. Wonderful living room area with a cozy fireplace. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Cindy Court have any available units?
1909 Cindy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 1909 Cindy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Cindy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Cindy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Cindy Court is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Cindy Court offer parking?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Cindy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Cindy Court have a pool?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Cindy Court have accessible units?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Cindy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Cindy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Cindy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

