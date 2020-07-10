All apartments in Burleson
1804 Colorado Court
1804 Colorado Court

1804 Colorado Court · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Colorado Court, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 5 bedroom with 2 masters, 3 Full Bath with Formal Dining and 2 Car Garage. Features include Upgraded Crown Molding, Curved Arch Ways, Wood Burning Fireplace, & Wood Flooring throughout. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Butlers Pantry, Desk or Coffee Bar, & Island. Huge Master Suite has Trey Ceiling, Vanity with Double Sinks & Sitting Area, Garden Tub & Separate Shower & large walk in closet. 5th Bedroom with full bath can be used as Mother In-Law Suite, Game Room, Second Living, Media Room etc. Laundry with Folding Area & Built-In Cabinets. Large Covered Back Patio can be accessed from hallway by 5th Room or the Master Bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Colorado Court have any available units?
1804 Colorado Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1804 Colorado Court have?
Some of 1804 Colorado Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Colorado Court currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Colorado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Colorado Court pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Colorado Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1804 Colorado Court offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Colorado Court offers parking.
Does 1804 Colorado Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Colorado Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Colorado Court have a pool?
No, 1804 Colorado Court does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Colorado Court have accessible units?
No, 1804 Colorado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Colorado Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Colorado Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Colorado Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Colorado Court does not have units with air conditioning.

