1804 Colorado Court

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking garage media room

Spacious 5 bedroom with 2 masters, 3 Full Bath with Formal Dining and 2 Car Garage. Features include Upgraded Crown Molding, Curved Arch Ways, Wood Burning Fireplace, & Wood Flooring throughout. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Butlers Pantry, Desk or Coffee Bar, & Island. Huge Master Suite has Trey Ceiling, Vanity with Double Sinks & Sitting Area, Garden Tub & Separate Shower & large walk in closet. 5th Bedroom with full bath can be used as Mother In-Law Suite, Game Room, Second Living, Media Room etc. Laundry with Folding Area & Built-In Cabinets. Large Covered Back Patio can be accessed from hallway by 5th Room or the Master Bedroom.