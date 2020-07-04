All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1317 Summerset Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1317 Summerset Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1317 Summerset Lane

1317 Summerset Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Summerset Ln, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
new construction
Absolutely stunning brand new townhouse with private backyard within a gated community built in 2018. You'll notice the townhouse features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both stories and staircase with an open concept floorplan. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 10' ceilings, upstairs laundry room, private two car garage and balcony off master suite. This community provides an exceptional opportunity to reside in a luxury townhouse right here in Burleson! Truly uptown living in the suburbs. Enjoy the added security of a gated community. Spray foam throughout will keep your electric bills affordable as well. HOA maintains front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Summerset Lane have any available units?
1317 Summerset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1317 Summerset Lane have?
Some of 1317 Summerset Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Summerset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Summerset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Summerset Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Summerset Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Summerset Lane offers parking.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Summerset Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane have a pool?
No, 1317 Summerset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane have accessible units?
No, 1317 Summerset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Summerset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Summerset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Summerset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary