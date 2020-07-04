1317 Summerset Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage new construction

Absolutely stunning brand new townhouse with private backyard within a gated community built in 2018. You'll notice the townhouse features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout both stories and staircase with an open concept floorplan. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 10' ceilings, upstairs laundry room, private two car garage and balcony off master suite. This community provides an exceptional opportunity to reside in a luxury townhouse right here in Burleson! Truly uptown living in the suburbs. Enjoy the added security of a gated community. Spray foam throughout will keep your electric bills affordable as well. HOA maintains front and back yard.