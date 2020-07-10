1313 Erin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fantastic home in a great neighborhood. Recently renovated including Flooring replaced throughout, quartz counter tops in the kitchen with subway tile backslash. Family room downstairs has a cozy fireplace and is open to the fresh bright kitchen. Second living area upstairs is perfect for a game or media room. Large backyard with plenty of room for the kids and pets to run and play. Homes sits on a quiet cul de sac with low traffic. Ready for a new family to call it home.

No Aggressive breeds of dogs