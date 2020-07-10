All apartments in Burleson
Last updated September 19 2019 at 2:57 PM

1313 Erin Court

1313 Erin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Erin Dr, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic home in a great neighborhood. Recently renovated including Flooring replaced throughout, quartz counter tops in the kitchen with subway tile backslash. Family room downstairs has a cozy fireplace and is open to the fresh bright kitchen. Second living area upstairs is perfect for a game or media room. Large backyard with plenty of room for the kids and pets to run and play. Homes sits on a quiet cul de sac with low traffic. Ready for a new family to call it home.
No Aggressive breeds of dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Erin Court have any available units?
1313 Erin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1313 Erin Court have?
Some of 1313 Erin Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Erin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Erin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Erin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Erin Court is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Erin Court offer parking?
No, 1313 Erin Court does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Erin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Erin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Erin Court have a pool?
No, 1313 Erin Court does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Erin Court have accessible units?
No, 1313 Erin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Erin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Erin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Erin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Erin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

