Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 Anna Lea Lane

1313 Anna Lea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Anna Lea Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Burleson is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, black/stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave and much more! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Covered back patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have any available units?
1313 Anna Lea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have?
Some of 1313 Anna Lea Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Anna Lea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Anna Lea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Anna Lea Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Anna Lea Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Anna Lea Lane offers parking.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Anna Lea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have a pool?
No, 1313 Anna Lea Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have accessible units?
No, 1313 Anna Lea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Anna Lea Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Anna Lea Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Anna Lea Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

