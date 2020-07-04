1313 Anna Lea Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in Burleson is move-in ready! This home features laminate wood floors, black/stainless steel appliances with built-in microwave and much more! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Covered back patio, fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

