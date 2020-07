Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Home was remodeled and updated beautifully inside. If you are looking for an immaculate home with awesome appliances you have found it. Great open concept, perfect for entertainment. Your kitchen features a Gas cooktop, stainless fridge, stainless vent a hood, beautiful tile backsplash, new cabinets, new flooring throughout, crown molding. Bathrooms nicely updated. Big backyard and nice patio. All this on a quiet cup de sac.