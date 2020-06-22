1241 Spanish Moss Dr.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WONDERFUL HOME IN WEST BEND SOUTH ADDITION! - Move in ready 06/08/19. Fabulous FOUR bedroom in Burleson! Neutral tones! Split bedroom floor plan with an open concept! Great kitchen with sleek black appliances, a cozy breakfast nook and breakfast bar! Elegant formal dining room. Bay windows! Master suite features a double shower, HUGE walk in closet and dual sinks. Private fenced backyard. Burleson ISD! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Text or Email James Braddock for details 817-829-1591 or james@rpmdallas.com. (New photos coming soon)



(RLNE3424058)