Well maintained house with vaulted ceiling. This house is located in a great school zone and cute community. Large kitchen and backyard. It has a lot to offer! All carpet area has been replaced with wood floor tiles through out.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1136 Hearthstone Drive have any available units?
1136 Hearthstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1136 Hearthstone Drive have?
Some of 1136 Hearthstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Hearthstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Hearthstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.