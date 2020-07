Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great, cozy, 3 bedroom 2 bath with upgrades. Large covered patio and fenced back yard with storage shed and full workshop. Wood flooring, great kitchen with island and gas stove. Walking distance to Burleson Old Town. *No Pets*Information herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed*Agents check attachments for application and instructions*