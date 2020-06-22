1021 Linden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful open concept home is over 2800 square feet of living space. Updated kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous white stone fireplace in great room. Master bedroom downstairs with huge walk-in closet. Oversized media room upstairs. Expansive backyard with covered patio would be great for entertaining. This gorgeous home won't last long.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, offering 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.