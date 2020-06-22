All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 1021 Linden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1021 Linden Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1021 Linden Drive

1021 Linden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1021 Linden Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful open concept home is over 2800 square feet of living space. Updated kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous white stone fireplace in great room. Master bedroom downstairs with huge walk-in closet. Oversized media room upstairs. Expansive backyard with covered patio would be great for entertaining. This gorgeous home won't last long.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Linden Drive have any available units?
1021 Linden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1021 Linden Drive have?
Some of 1021 Linden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Linden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Linden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Linden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Linden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Linden Drive offer parking?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Linden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Linden Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Linden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Linden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Linden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Linden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary