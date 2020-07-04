All apartments in Burleson
1017 Pebblecreek Drive

1017 Pebble Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Pebble Creek Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER vinyl wood plank flooring, NEWER carpet, NEWER Fence, NEWER GRANITE countertops in kitchen and baths. INCREDIBLE landscaping in park like setting. TWO Living and TWO dining areas. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Cooks delight kitchen with Granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, upgraded fixtures, smooth top range, self cleaning oven, and builtin microwave. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, vaulted ceiling, and HUGE closet. Ceiling fans with light kits in all bedroom and living areas. Automatic sprinkler system. Community park, jogging trail. SUPER CLEAN RENTAL. BISD! HURRY! This will go fast!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have any available units?
1017 Pebblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have?
Some of 1017 Pebblecreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Pebblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Pebblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Pebblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 Pebblecreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 Pebblecreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

