1017 Pebblecreek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER vinyl wood plank flooring, NEWER carpet, NEWER Fence, NEWER GRANITE countertops in kitchen and baths. INCREDIBLE landscaping in park like setting. TWO Living and TWO dining areas. Two inch faux wood blinds in all windows. Cooks delight kitchen with Granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, upgraded fixtures, smooth top range, self cleaning oven, and builtin microwave. Luxurious master suite with dual sinks, vaulted ceiling, and HUGE closet. Ceiling fans with light kits in all bedroom and living areas. Automatic sprinkler system. Community park, jogging trail. SUPER CLEAN RENTAL. BISD! HURRY! This will go fast!!