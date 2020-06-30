All apartments in Buda
592 Fm 967
592 Fm 967

592 Fm 967 · No Longer Available
Location

592 Fm 967, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This is an amazing opportunity to live just minutes from historic downtown Buda! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large open floor plan, master bedroom downstairs, 2 additional bedrooms up with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Large loft located upstairs that could be used as a great office space. Lots of windows allow natural light to brighten up the home. Washer and dryer are available if needed and the front and back lawns are mowed by the HOA. Kitchen has huge island, silestone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pets OK. Don't miss this great opportunity. Please call listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 Fm 967 have any available units?
592 Fm 967 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 592 Fm 967 have?
Some of 592 Fm 967's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 Fm 967 currently offering any rent specials?
592 Fm 967 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 Fm 967 pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 Fm 967 is pet friendly.
Does 592 Fm 967 offer parking?
No, 592 Fm 967 does not offer parking.
Does 592 Fm 967 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 Fm 967 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 Fm 967 have a pool?
Yes, 592 Fm 967 has a pool.
Does 592 Fm 967 have accessible units?
No, 592 Fm 967 does not have accessible units.
Does 592 Fm 967 have units with dishwashers?
No, 592 Fm 967 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 592 Fm 967 have units with air conditioning?
No, 592 Fm 967 does not have units with air conditioning.

