592 Fm 967

This is an amazing opportunity to live just minutes from historic downtown Buda! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large open floor plan, master bedroom downstairs, 2 additional bedrooms up with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Large loft located upstairs that could be used as a great office space. Lots of windows allow natural light to brighten up the home. Washer and dryer are available if needed and the front and back lawns are mowed by the HOA. Kitchen has huge island, silestone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pets OK. Don't miss this great opportunity. Please call listing agent Michael Sammons at 512-762-6313 to schedule a showing.