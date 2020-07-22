All apartments in Buda
Last updated February 16 2020 at 6:24 PM

323 Bridgestone WAY

323 Bridgestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

323 Bridgestone Way, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

Property Amenities
This home was barely lived in ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ High Ceilings ~ Open Floor Plan with Large Center Island ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Covered Patio ~ Easy access to I-35 ~ Minutes to School ~ Dedicated Office with French Doors at the Front of the House ~ Second Living area between secondary bedrooms can be used as second living area ~ Ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have any available units?
323 Bridgestone WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 323 Bridgestone WAY have?
Some of 323 Bridgestone WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Bridgestone WAY currently offering any rent specials?
323 Bridgestone WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Bridgestone WAY pet-friendly?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY offer parking?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY does not offer parking.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have a pool?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY does not have a pool.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have accessible units?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Bridgestone WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Bridgestone WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
