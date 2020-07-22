This home was barely lived in ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ High Ceilings ~ Open Floor Plan with Large Center Island ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Covered Patio ~ Easy access to I-35 ~ Minutes to School ~ Dedicated Office with French Doors at the Front of the House ~ Second Living area between secondary bedrooms can be used as second living area ~ Ready for you to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Bridgestone WAY have any available units?
323 Bridgestone WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 323 Bridgestone WAY have?
Some of 323 Bridgestone WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Bridgestone WAY currently offering any rent specials?
323 Bridgestone WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.