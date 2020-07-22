323 Bridgestone WAY

Amenities

This home was barely lived in ~ Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ High Ceilings ~ Open Floor Plan with Large Center Island ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Covered Patio ~ Easy access to I-35 ~ Minutes to School ~ Dedicated Office with French Doors at the Front of the House ~ Second Living area between secondary bedrooms can be used as second living area ~ Ready for you to move in!