Buda, TX
301 Wincliff Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

301 Wincliff Drive

301 Wincliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Wincliff Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Highly sought after Garlic Creek Neighborhood in West Buda. Exemplary Elm Grove elementary and Dahlstrom middle school. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom energy efficient home with a designated office and a bonus family room upstairs. Two and a half car garage. Hard wood floors, open floor plan, covered patio. Owner will maintain the yard. Amazing amenity center with a swimming pool, splash pad, club house, playground, basketball court. Just a short drive to downtown Buda, restaurants, HEB and shops.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Wincliff Drive have any available units?
301 Wincliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 301 Wincliff Drive have?
Some of 301 Wincliff Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Wincliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
301 Wincliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Wincliff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Wincliff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 301 Wincliff Drive offers parking.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Wincliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 301 Wincliff Drive has a pool.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 301 Wincliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Wincliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Wincliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Wincliff Drive has units with air conditioning.
