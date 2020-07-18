301 Wincliff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Highly sought after Garlic Creek Neighborhood in West Buda. Exemplary Elm Grove elementary and Dahlstrom middle school. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom energy efficient home with a designated office and a bonus family room upstairs. Two and a half car garage. Hard wood floors, open floor plan, covered patio. Owner will maintain the yard. Amazing amenity center with a swimming pool, splash pad, club house, playground, basketball court. Just a short drive to downtown Buda, restaurants, HEB and shops.

