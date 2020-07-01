All apartments in Buda
Location

258 Algaroba Loop, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come make Algoroba Loop your new home! This brand new 3 bedroom home in Buda is a must-see! Large Kitchen area open to the living space! Great formal dining area at the front of the home. The mast bathroom with dual garden tub and walk-in shower compliment your large walk-in closet

Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/mjeU4OZ0ZpA

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Buda
YEAR BUILT: 2020

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand new home! Be the first to live here!
- Private backyard!
- Gas range stove!
- Lots of kitchen counter and cabinet space!
- Amazing community amenities - Lazy River Float!!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Algoroba Loop have any available units?
258 Algoroba Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 258 Algoroba Loop have?
Some of 258 Algoroba Loop's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Algoroba Loop currently offering any rent specials?
258 Algoroba Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Algoroba Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Algoroba Loop is pet friendly.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop offer parking?
Yes, 258 Algoroba Loop offers parking.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Algoroba Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop have a pool?
No, 258 Algoroba Loop does not have a pool.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop have accessible units?
No, 258 Algoroba Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Algoroba Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Algoroba Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Algoroba Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
