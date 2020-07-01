258 Algoroba Loop

Amenities

Come make Algoroba Loop your new home! This brand new 3 bedroom home in Buda is a must-see! Large Kitchen area open to the living space! Great formal dining area at the front of the home. The mast bathroom with dual garden tub and walk-in shower compliment your large walk-in closet



Check out our video tour: https://youtu.be/mjeU4OZ0ZpA



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Buda

YEAR BUILT: 2020



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand new home! Be the first to live here!

- Private backyard!

- Gas range stove!

- Lots of kitchen counter and cabinet space!

- Amazing community amenities - Lazy River Float!!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **