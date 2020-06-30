All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 2294 Garlic Creek DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
2294 Garlic Creek DR
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:44 PM

2294 Garlic Creek DR

2294 Garlic Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2294 Garlic Creek Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Gorgeous Garlic Creek 1 story home with an office and flex room. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage, a center island, granite counter tops and wood flooring in the office. HOME HAS ZERO CARPET! Spacious bedrooms with a flex room to share! Master has large tub, two separate vanities and walk in shower. Come enjoy your spacious private backyard with a covered patio and maintenance free watering. Walk to the state of the art community center with full gym, pool and park area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have any available units?
2294 Garlic Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have?
Some of 2294 Garlic Creek DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2294 Garlic Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
2294 Garlic Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2294 Garlic Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 2294 Garlic Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buda.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR offer parking?
No, 2294 Garlic Creek DR does not offer parking.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2294 Garlic Creek DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 2294 Garlic Creek DR has a pool.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 2294 Garlic Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2294 Garlic Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2294 Garlic Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2294 Garlic Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms
Buda Apartments with GymBuda Pet Friendly Places
Buda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas