2294 Garlic Creek DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Gorgeous Garlic Creek 1 story home with an office and flex room. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage, a center island, granite counter tops and wood flooring in the office. HOME HAS ZERO CARPET! Spacious bedrooms with a flex room to share! Master has large tub, two separate vanities and walk in shower. Come enjoy your spacious private backyard with a covered patio and maintenance free watering. Walk to the state of the art community center with full gym, pool and park area.