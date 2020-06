Amenities

recently renovated game room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Charming 1960's Downtown Boerne Home with lots of upgrades! 2-bedrooms, 1 bath. Use the large bonus room for an office, a second living room, or a game room. Trees shade the oversized fenced yard and matching 16X12 shed is great for extra storage. Walk to the Boerne shopping or just take a stroll on Main Street. Yard service included in the rent! Nice and clean -- must see! Agent is Owner. Make-ready repairs in process.