Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful updated rental in desirable Bentwood Subdivision Home is located on a 1 acre lot with a fenced back yard in the city limits Kitchen has granite countertops breakfast bar area and opens up to the living room. Home offers new window sills, tile floors, new carpet, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, fireplace, large laundry room, water softener and a large 2 car garage. Easy access to I-10. Pets are negotiable. No smoking.