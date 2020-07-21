122 Dovetail Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

NEVER-LIVED-IN gorgeous 1-story home w/ 4 BDRM, 2 bath w/ office located in Champion Heights-Kendall County Subd. This home features high ceilings, open floor plan, gas cooking, carpet in BRs & office only, spacious MBR w/ sitting area, full bath w/ double vanity & walk-in shower. Escape to a true Texas Hill Country lifestyle in the heart of historic Boerne - just 3 miles off I-10, seconds from Main Street, a peaceful walk from the beautiful Cibolo Creek & in the highly-acclaimed Boerne ISD! A MUST SEE