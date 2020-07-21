All apartments in Boerne
122 Dovetail Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

122 Dovetail Street

122 Dovetail Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 Dovetail Street, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
NEVER-LIVED-IN gorgeous 1-story home w/ 4 BDRM, 2 bath w/ office located in Champion Heights-Kendall County Subd. This home features high ceilings, open floor plan, gas cooking, carpet in BRs & office only, spacious MBR w/ sitting area, full bath w/ double vanity & walk-in shower. Escape to a true Texas Hill Country lifestyle in the heart of historic Boerne - just 3 miles off I-10, seconds from Main Street, a peaceful walk from the beautiful Cibolo Creek & in the highly-acclaimed Boerne ISD! A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Dovetail Street have any available units?
122 Dovetail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 122 Dovetail Street have?
Some of 122 Dovetail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Dovetail Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Dovetail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Dovetail Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 Dovetail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 122 Dovetail Street offer parking?
Yes, 122 Dovetail Street offers parking.
Does 122 Dovetail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Dovetail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Dovetail Street have a pool?
No, 122 Dovetail Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Dovetail Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Dovetail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Dovetail Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Dovetail Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Dovetail Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Dovetail Street does not have units with air conditioning.
