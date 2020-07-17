All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:05 AM

9827 Placid Bay

9827 Placid Bay · (210) 705-1712
Location

9827 Placid Bay, Bexar County, TX 78245

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Amber Creek features wide open floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar overlooking huge family room; Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage & counter work space, recessed lighting, stove/range & sliding doors to access backyard; Master suite w/ceiling fan & full bath; Nice sized secondary bedrooms; Utility room inside just off the kitchen; This home is located convenient to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Alamo Ranch, shopping, dining, entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 Placid Bay have any available units?
9827 Placid Bay has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9827 Placid Bay currently offering any rent specials?
9827 Placid Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 Placid Bay pet-friendly?
No, 9827 Placid Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 9827 Placid Bay offer parking?
Yes, 9827 Placid Bay offers parking.
Does 9827 Placid Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9827 Placid Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 Placid Bay have a pool?
No, 9827 Placid Bay does not have a pool.
Does 9827 Placid Bay have accessible units?
No, 9827 Placid Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 Placid Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 9827 Placid Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9827 Placid Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 9827 Placid Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
