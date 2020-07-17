9827 Placid Bay

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Amber Creek features wide open floor plan, spacious eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar overlooking huge family room; Kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage & counter work space, recessed lighting, stove/range & sliding doors to access backyard; Master suite w/ceiling fan & full bath; Nice sized secondary bedrooms; Utility room inside just off the kitchen; This home is located convenient to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Alamo Ranch, shopping, dining, entertainment.