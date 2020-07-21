Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

8811 Palmetto Park, Converse, TX. 78109 - Great Floor Plan! Nice 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Master downstairs. The kitchen is open to the dining room and features a large island with granite counter tops and this home has a brand new water softener. The neighborhood offers basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, walking trails, pavilions, playground, and of course a grand community pool. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



