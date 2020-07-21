All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

8811 PALMETTO PARK

8811 Palmetto Park · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Palmetto Park, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
8811 Palmetto Park, Converse, TX. 78109 - Great Floor Plan! Nice 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with a 2 car garage. Master downstairs. The kitchen is open to the dining room and features a large island with granite counter tops and this home has a brand new water softener. The neighborhood offers basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, walking trails, pavilions, playground, and of course a grand community pool. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE5079792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have any available units?
8811 PALMETTO PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have?
Some of 8811 PALMETTO PARK's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 PALMETTO PARK currently offering any rent specials?
8811 PALMETTO PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 PALMETTO PARK pet-friendly?
No, 8811 PALMETTO PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK offer parking?
Yes, 8811 PALMETTO PARK offers parking.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 PALMETTO PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have a pool?
Yes, 8811 PALMETTO PARK has a pool.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have accessible units?
No, 8811 PALMETTO PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 PALMETTO PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8811 PALMETTO PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 8811 PALMETTO PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
