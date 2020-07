Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home located in desirable Kallison Ranch. This home boast 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Nice back porch to relax on those lazy days of summer. Enjoy all the amenities! This neighborhood boast 2 wonderful pools with slide tower,a fishing pier, tennis courts, a basketball court, amphitheater, & food truck are just a few of the amenities this neighborhood has to offer. Refrigerator is included (AS IS).