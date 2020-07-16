All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8439 Chalk Hill Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8439 Chalk Hill Cove
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

8439 Chalk Hill Cove

8439 Chalk Hill Cove · (210) 582-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8439 Chalk Hill Cove, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have any available units?
8439 Chalk Hill Cove has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8439 Chalk Hill Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8439 Chalk Hill Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8439 Chalk Hill Cove pet-friendly?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove offer parking?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not offer parking.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have a pool?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not have a pool.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have accessible units?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8439 Chalk Hill Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 8439 Chalk Hill Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8439 Chalk Hill Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78256
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity