All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8434 Rita Blanca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8434 Rita Blanca
Last updated May 16 2019 at 8:53 AM

8434 Rita Blanca

8434 Rita Blanca Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8434 Rita Blanca Street, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dont miss out on this great home! No carpeting, fresh paint, hard flooring, tile, the list goes on. This home checks of the many of the items you may want in a home. The home is a 3/2 with a 2 car garage, master bathroom has a his and hers vanity, master also boasts additional room that can be used as a nursery or office. Come out and see this great home.

LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

APPLICATION FEE $65
Income 3xrent a month, good rental history, credit/background check. Non aggressive pets!
Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

FOR MORE INFORMATION (Anette)

Listing of HomeRiver San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 Rita Blanca have any available units?
8434 Rita Blanca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8434 Rita Blanca have?
Some of 8434 Rita Blanca's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Rita Blanca currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Rita Blanca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Rita Blanca pet-friendly?
Yes, 8434 Rita Blanca is pet friendly.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca offer parking?
Yes, 8434 Rita Blanca offers parking.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 Rita Blanca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca have a pool?
No, 8434 Rita Blanca does not have a pool.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca have accessible units?
No, 8434 Rita Blanca does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca have units with dishwashers?
No, 8434 Rita Blanca does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8434 Rita Blanca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8434 Rita Blanca has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District