Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come view this great floor plan with an open floor plan for the whole family. The fourth bedroom can be accessed from the master bedroom via double doors. It would make for a great nursery, office or bedroom. The builder plan was modified to remove the divider between the dining area and family room creating a large single family room. Lots of closets, storage areas and art riches. Come see and rent today.