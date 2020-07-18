All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:40 AM

8423 Western Way

8423 Western Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8423 Western Way, Bexar County, TX 78254

---
Ready for Immediate Move-in! Charming one story, 3 bed/2bath home w/ covered back patio. Open floor plan is completely tiled throughout. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Master bathroom has separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen has gas cooking! Desirable community has elementary school within walking distance. Community Pool. Softener/ Sprinkler System. *Fridge Not Warrantied*
---

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Western Way have any available units?
8423 Western Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8423 Western Way have?
Some of 8423 Western Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Western Way currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Western Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Western Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 Western Way is pet friendly.
Does 8423 Western Way offer parking?
No, 8423 Western Way does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Western Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Western Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Western Way have a pool?
Yes, 8423 Western Way has a pool.
Does 8423 Western Way have accessible units?
No, 8423 Western Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Western Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Western Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 Western Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8423 Western Way does not have units with air conditioning.
