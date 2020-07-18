8423 Western Way

Amenities
**Avoid Scams, We Do NOT use Craigslist!!
*Never Wire Money**
**Schedule a Showing Here**
https://www.t2mre.com/available-for-rent/
For More Details on Application Policy/Procedure:
https://t2mre.com/submit-a-rental-application/
---
Ready for Immediate Move-in! Charming one story, 3 bed/2bath home w/ covered back patio. Open floor plan is completely tiled throughout. Spacious living area w/ fireplace. Master bathroom has separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen has gas cooking! Desirable community has elementary school within walking distance. Community Pool. Softener/ Sprinkler System. *Fridge Not Warrantied*
---
**Avoid Scams*Never Wire Money**
**Schedule a Showing Here**
https://www.t2mre.com/available-for-rent/
For More Details on Application Policy/Procedure:
https://t2mre.com/submit-a-rental-application/
---
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.