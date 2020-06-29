All apartments in Bexar County
7427 Legend Point Drive

7427 Legend Point Drive · (210) 384-1221
Location

7427 Legend Point Drive, Bexar County, TX 78244

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2871 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fresh, large, open, and ready for your family! This huge 4 bed home recently underwent almost $15,000 in rehab! New flooring, new paint, and many other repairs to get the property into great condition! The open layout of the kitchen into the living room makes this house appear larger than it's already large square footage. Fireplace in the living room, and large fenced backyard with trees for shade. Come see this house now!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Freshly Painted,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

