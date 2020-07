Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Magnificent two story home in Terra Bella! This house is move in ready with three living rooms, master bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and a game room! Terra Bella offers the best NEISD #1 ranked elementary, middle, and high schools in San Antonio. What more can you wish for!