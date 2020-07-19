Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7231 Winding Cloud Available 09/10/20 DREXEL - ***NEXT AVAILABILITY SEPTEMBER 10TH *** PRE-LEASING NOW!!!***1/2 MONTH FREE ON PRE-LEASES***This is our beautiful Drexel floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Master bedroom features plush carpeting and a on suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.



3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMHoRhQUxq8

Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/7jABvR3PUOY



TO SCHEDULE A SELF ASSISTED TOUR PLEASE CALL/TEXT 888-883-1193 AND PROVIDE SERIAL # 999700. Or, visit - https://rently.com/properties/2067117 **THIS HOME IS SET UP FOR VIEWING ONLY**HOME AVAILABLE FOR ADVERTISED DATE WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT ADDRESS**



THIS COMMUNITY IS BRAND NEW AND DOES NOT SHOW UP ON MAPS - PLEASE USE THIS DROPPED LOCATION TO MAP YOU TO THE COMMUNITY - https://goo.gl/maps/mAoJpyjhcGHeWxqG7



Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call/text us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com/San-Antonio



All availability listed here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Jotznb_r3htDVgzLidNFDRJoQZFtfZJ8RJQKPowvZok/edit?usp=sharing



***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com/San-Antonio. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***



(RLNE5818365)