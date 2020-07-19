All apartments in Bexar County
7231 Winding Cloud
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7231 Winding Cloud

7231 Winding Cloud · (210) 996-2442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7231 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7231 Winding Cloud · Avail. Sep 10

$1,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7231 Winding Cloud Available 09/10/20 DREXEL - ***NEXT AVAILABILITY SEPTEMBER 10TH *** PRE-LEASING NOW!!!***1/2 MONTH FREE ON PRE-LEASES***This is our beautiful Drexel floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Master bedroom features plush carpeting and a on suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KMHoRhQUxq8
Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/7jABvR3PUOY

TO SCHEDULE A SELF ASSISTED TOUR PLEASE CALL/TEXT 888-883-1193 AND PROVIDE SERIAL # 999700. Or, visit - https://rently.com/properties/2067117 **THIS HOME IS SET UP FOR VIEWING ONLY**HOME AVAILABLE FOR ADVERTISED DATE WILL HAVE A DIFFERENT ADDRESS**

THIS COMMUNITY IS BRAND NEW AND DOES NOT SHOW UP ON MAPS - PLEASE USE THIS DROPPED LOCATION TO MAP YOU TO THE COMMUNITY - https://goo.gl/maps/mAoJpyjhcGHeWxqG7

Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call/text us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com/San-Antonio

All availability listed here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Jotznb_r3htDVgzLidNFDRJoQZFtfZJ8RJQKPowvZok/edit?usp=sharing

***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com/San-Antonio. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***

(RLNE5818365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7231 Winding Cloud have any available units?
7231 Winding Cloud has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7231 Winding Cloud have?
Some of 7231 Winding Cloud's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7231 Winding Cloud currently offering any rent specials?
7231 Winding Cloud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7231 Winding Cloud pet-friendly?
Yes, 7231 Winding Cloud is pet friendly.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud offer parking?
Yes, 7231 Winding Cloud offers parking.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7231 Winding Cloud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud have a pool?
No, 7231 Winding Cloud does not have a pool.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud have accessible units?
No, 7231 Winding Cloud does not have accessible units.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7231 Winding Cloud has units with dishwashers.
Does 7231 Winding Cloud have units with air conditioning?
No, 7231 Winding Cloud does not have units with air conditioning.
