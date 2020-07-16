All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:34 AM

7162 Elm Trail Drive

7162 Elm Trail Drive · (808) 353-1641
Location

7162 Elm Trail Drive, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home in the Converse area San Antonio 78244 - Property Id: 230147

The Home you have been looking for...
Recently renovated in the Converse area of San Antonio, minutes from Randolph AFB, near-by Spring Meadows Elementary School, Woodlake Middle School, and Judson High Schools. Many nearby shopping centers, fresh paint thru-out, and central air conditioning. This must-see house has a great open floor plan. Apply quickly before this spacious home is taken! Pets welcomed, with pet fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230147
Property Id 230147

(RLNE5609942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have any available units?
7162 Elm Trail Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have?
Some of 7162 Elm Trail Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7162 Elm Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7162 Elm Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7162 Elm Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7162 Elm Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 7162 Elm Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7162 Elm Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 7162 Elm Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7162 Elm Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7162 Elm Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7162 Elm Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7162 Elm Trail Drive has units with air conditioning.
