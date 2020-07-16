7162 Elm Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large home in the Converse area San Antonio 78244 - Property Id: 230147



The Home you have been looking for...

Recently renovated in the Converse area of San Antonio, minutes from Randolph AFB, near-by Spring Meadows Elementary School, Woodlake Middle School, and Judson High Schools. Many nearby shopping centers, fresh paint thru-out, and central air conditioning. This must-see house has a great open floor plan. Apply quickly before this spacious home is taken! Pets welcomed, with pet fees.

