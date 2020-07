Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love this delightful 3 BD 2.5 cul de sac location. Super kitchen features stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, and granite counters. Large master suite has a garden tub. 2 car garage and pet-friendly, 4 pets allowed with some breed restrictions. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.